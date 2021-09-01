Polk City Daily Weather Forecast
POLK CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 2
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
