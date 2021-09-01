Cancel
Polk City, FL

Polk City Daily Weather Forecast

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

POLK CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bjIxcCG00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

