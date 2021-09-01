Cancel
Selbyville, DE

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SELBYVILLE, DE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Selbyville Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selbyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bjIxXjV00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

