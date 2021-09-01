Cancel
Cottondale, AL

Tuesday set for rain in Cottondale — 3 ways to make the most of it

Cottondale (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(COTTONDALE, AL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Cottondale, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cottondale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bjIxQYQ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

