Ocklawaha Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OCKLAWAHA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
