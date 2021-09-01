Cancel
Fayetteville, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fayetteville

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bjIwyBx00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Fayetteville, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fayetteville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

