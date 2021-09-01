Monticello Weather Forecast
MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy Fog
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
