Monticello, KY

Monticello Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bjIwr0s00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy Fog

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Monticello, KY
