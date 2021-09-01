4-Day Weather Forecast For Blue Ridge

BLUE RIDGE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



