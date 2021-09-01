Cancel
Kentwood, LA

Kentwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
KENTWOOD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bjIwmqT00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

