We have a big week in financial markets. and the bond market and currencies are consolidating. Specifically, the 10-year yield has been developing a triangle consolidation for the last couple months. And while it is trading below its 200-day moving average (which we rejected all last week), the risk may be for a move lower (higher yields) as we head into the key event of the week – the Jackson Hole Symposium. If the FOMC members and Chair Jerome Powell (specifically) give us a more hawkish tone, we could see bonds break lower and yields higher in the coming days. A move above the 200-day moving average from here would be very bullish for the bond market.