Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Weather Forecast

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bjIwaFl00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

