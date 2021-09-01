Cancel
Bishopville, SC

Bishopville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bishopville (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BISHOPVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bjIwWfj00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

