Daily Weather Forecast For Angier
ANGIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0