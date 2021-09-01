Daily Weather Forecast For Angier

ANGIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



