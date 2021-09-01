Daily Weather Forecast For Springtown
SPRINGTOWN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
