Trinity, NC

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Trinity

Posted by 
Trinity (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(TRINITY, NC) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Trinity, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trinity:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bjIwM5h00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

