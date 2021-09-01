Roanoke Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROANOKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
