Edenton, NC

Tuesday has sun for Edenton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(EDENTON, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bjIwIYn00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

