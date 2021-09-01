Falling Waters Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0