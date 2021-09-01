Walhalla Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALHALLA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
