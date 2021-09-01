Weather Forecast For Hopkins
HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
