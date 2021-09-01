Farmerville Daily Weather Forecast
FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
