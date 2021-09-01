Prosperity Daily Weather Forecast
PROSPERITY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
