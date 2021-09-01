Lyons Weather Forecast
LYONS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
