Crowley, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Crowley

Posted by 
Crowley (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CROWLEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bjIw0ky00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Crowley, TX
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(CROWLEY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crowley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

