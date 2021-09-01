Cancel
Calera, AL

Tuesday set for rain in Calera — 3 ways to make the most of it

Calera (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CALERA, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Calera Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Calera:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bjIvz2T00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

