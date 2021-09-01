Daily Weather Forecast For Ahoskie

AHOSKIE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



