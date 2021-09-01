Cancel
Yadkinville, NC

Yadkinville Weather Forecast

Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bjIvpDD00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

