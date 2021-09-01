Yadkinville Weather Forecast

YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.