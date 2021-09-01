Yadkinville Weather Forecast
YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
