Tolleson, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Tolleson

Posted by 
Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bjIvk2o00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

