Daily Weather Forecast For Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
