Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
