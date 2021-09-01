4-Day Weather Forecast For Fillmore
FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
