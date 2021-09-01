4-Day Weather Forecast For Fillmore

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



