Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 6 days ago

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bjIvZHh00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel

Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel

Pleasant Prairie, WI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

