Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siler City, NC

A cloudy Tuesday in Siler City today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SILER CITY, NC.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Siler City Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Siler City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bjIvVkn00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Siler City, NC
135
Followers
555
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Siler City, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Stayton, ORPosted by
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Stayton

(STAYTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy