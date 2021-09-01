Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Fishkill

(FISHKILL, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Fishkill Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fishkill:

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 2 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.