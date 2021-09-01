Tuesday rain in Claymont meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(CLAYMONT, DE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Claymont Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claymont:

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 66 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.