Williamston, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Williamston

Posted by 
Williamston (NC) Weather Channel
Williamston (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WILLIAMSTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bjIvJPJ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Williamston (NC) Weather Channel

Williamston (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

