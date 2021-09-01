Cancel
Connelly Springs, NC

Connelly Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bjIv2UD00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

