Weather Forecast For Marcus Hook
MARCUS HOOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
- High , low
Friday, September 3
- High , low
