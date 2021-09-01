Weather Forecast For Marcus Hook

MARCUS HOOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 2 High , low



Friday, September 3 High , low



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.