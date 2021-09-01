Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marcus Hook, PA

Weather Forecast For Marcus Hook

Posted by 
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MARCUS HOOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bjIunnc00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    • High , low

  • Friday, September 3

    • High , low

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel

Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel

Marcus Hook, PA
98
Followers
575
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcus Hook, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Marcus Hook, PAPosted by
Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Marcus Hook — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARCUS HOOK, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marcus Hook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy