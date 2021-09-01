Bridgeville Weather Forecast
BRIDGEVILLE, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
