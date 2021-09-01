Cancel
Lovington, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Lovington

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LOVINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bjIuaKB00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel

Lovington, NM
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

