Daily Weather Forecast For Lovington
LOVINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0