Valley Springs, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Valley Springs

Posted by 
Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bjIuOvZ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

