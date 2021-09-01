Groveland Daily Weather Forecast

GROVELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, September 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



