Lugoff, SC

Lugoff Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LUGOFF, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bjIuGrl00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lugoff, SC
