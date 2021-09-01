Cancel
Keaau, HI

Rainy forecast for Keaau? Jump on it!

Keaau (HI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(KEAAU, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Keaau Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keaau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bjIuDDa00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

