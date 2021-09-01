Cancel
Azle, TX

Azle Weather Forecast

Azle (TX) Weather Channel
Azle (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bjIuBS800

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

