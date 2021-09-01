Tuesday rain in Pataskala: Ideas to make the most of it

(PATASKALA, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pataskala Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pataskala:

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.