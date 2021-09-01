Confidence Is Plunging As Inflation Expectations Soar

Consumer Confidence affirms the University of Michigan survey that consumer confidence is falling quickly. The Conference Board’s Confidence reading was 113.8 versus expectations of 123, and a prior reading of 129.1. Both the present situation and expectations components fell by approximately 10 points. The clue as to why confidence is fading lies in the survey’s inflation expectations reading. One year inflation expectations rose from 6.6% to 6.8%. also in the report, the number of consumers saying jobs are plentiful fell slightly. Those answering jobs are hard to get rose slightly.