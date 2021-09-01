Port Wentworth Weather Forecast
PORT WENTWORTH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
