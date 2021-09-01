Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nokomis, FL

Tuesday has sun for Nokomis — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(NOKOMIS, FL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Nokomis, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nokomis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bjItsvo00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel

Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel

Nokomis, FL
192
Followers
576
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nokomis, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For Nokomis#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Church Point, LAPosted by
Church Point (LA) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Church Point — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CHURCH POINT, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Church Point. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Kermit, TXPosted by
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Kermit — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KERMIT, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kermit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy