Fairmont, NC

Fairmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FAIRMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bjItr3500

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairmont, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

