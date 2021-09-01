Tuesday rain in Byron meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(BYRON, GA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Byron, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Byron:

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



