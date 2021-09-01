Cancel
Premier League

Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, April 3, 2021, Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy during the English Premier League soccer match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Manchester City soccer player Benjamin Mendy was remanded in custody at Chester Magistrates' Court, Friday Aug. 27, 2021, accused of four counts of alleged rape and one count of sexual assault, on three different women.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira, FILE)

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept. 10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.

The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England, since last Friday, when he appeared in court and faced the charges.

A second bail application was made in a closed hearing that lasted about 50 minutes, and it was turned down. The France international did not attend the hearing.

Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home. Three of the rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January this year. He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

Mendy has been suspended by the club, pending an investigation.

A second man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the police investigation into the allegations but was released on bail, police said.

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

